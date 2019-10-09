Former DEA agent believes cartels are a threat to NM teens
Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Michael Vigil, former agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, is concerned about the impact drugs are having on teenagers in New Mexico.
He grew up in Espanola, and has seen how cartels work.
‘The cartels that are distributing the drugs, you know, throughout the entire country,” Vigil said. “When you take a look at the Sinaloa Cartel, probably about 60% of the drugs that you'll find in the United States come from that cartel.”
New Mexico is no stranger to youth crime and drug use. In 2019, numerous teenagers have been implicated in crimes involving drugs.
“Drug trafficking is synonymous with violence, and goes hand in glove,” Vigil said. “And the cartels don't discriminate.”
Vigil said New Mexico is prime for transactions involving teenagers, which could lead to dangerous consequences.
“With big money on the line, the stakes get a lot higher,” he said.
Vigil said New Mexico has 146 law enforcement agencies. He claims many are understaffed or don’t have anti-drug units.
Vigil would like to see the state establish a drug task force so the agencies can work together more and access more resources.
