Former DEA agent believes cartels are a threat to NM teens

New Mexico is no stranger to youth crime and drug use. In 2019, numerous teenagers have been implicated in crimes involving drugs.

“Drug trafficking is synonymous with violence, and goes hand in glove,” Vigil said. “And the cartels don't discriminate.”

Vigil said New Mexico is prime for transactions involving teenagers, which could lead to dangerous consequences.

“With big money on the line, the stakes get a lot higher,” he said.

Vigil said New Mexico has 146 law enforcement agencies. He claims many are understaffed or don’t have anti-drug units.

Vigil would like to see the state establish a drug task force so the agencies can work together more and access more resources.