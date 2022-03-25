Former Española city manager charged with stealing thousands from utility customers

Chase Golightly
Updated: March 25, 2022 10:27 PM
Created: March 25, 2022 09:35 PM
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says a former city manager for Española stole more than $18,000 after only being on the job for less than a month.
"This is a very tragic black eye for all public officials in the state of New Mexico," Attorney General Hector Balderas said.
In a 20-page criminal complaint, it says David Valdez was hired on April 1, 2019. Within two weeks an employee reported that, “a bag of cash and checks for deposit allegedly [went] missing from the vault…” Valdez is only one of a handful of people who had access.
Balderas said a key part of the evidence is security camera footage that reportedly shows Valdez suspiciously going in and out of the vault several times. That’s when the state believes he was taking the money.
According to the report, more than $6,600 in cash and $11,600 in checks are still unaccounted for.
The complaint also goes into detail about a possible motive behind the theft.
"There was definitely some financial pressure, it might have been self-incurred," Balderas said.
The report claims Valdez had “an obsessive gambling habit.” Records obtained show him going to casinos and spending thousands of dollars believed to be the same money that was taken.
The attorney general said this isn’t the only time Valdez has been suspected of embezzling funds. He was charged for nearly the same thing at his previous job in Pueblo County Colorado where Valdez was the district manager of the Colorado City Metropolitan District. He pleaded guilty to stealing between $20,000 and $100,000. However, that all unfolded after Valdez was fired from his Española job which ended just four months after he was hired.
Balderas said this case will go to trial. Online court records show Valdez has an arraignment in April.
