Former Española city manager charged with stealing thousands from utility customers

The complaint also goes into detail about a possible motive behind the theft.

"There was definitely some financial pressure, it might have been self-incurred," Balderas said.

The report claims Valdez had “an obsessive gambling habit.” Records obtained show him going to casinos and spending thousands of dollars believed to be the same money that was taken.

The attorney general said this isn’t the only time Valdez has been suspected of embezzling funds. He was charged for nearly the same thing at his previous job in Pueblo County Colorado where Valdez was the district manager of the Colorado City Metropolitan District. He pleaded guilty to stealing between $20,000 and $100,000. However, that all unfolded after Valdez was fired from his Española job which ended just four months after he was hired.

Balderas said this case will go to trial. Online court records show Valdez has an arraignment in April.