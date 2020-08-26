Former Farmington police, accused of using excessive force on 11-year-old, charged

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Attorney General Hector Balderas announced charges against former a Farmington police officer who is accused of roughing up an 11-year-old girl at Mesa View Middle School.
Lapel video from the Aug. 27, 2019 incident shows Officer Zachary Christensen in an altercation with the girl who has special needs.
Christensen, who was a resource officer as the school, intervened after the child reportedly assaulted two school employees
Christensen for multiple counts of battery and one count of felony child abuse.
