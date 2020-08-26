Former Farmington police, accused of using excessive force on 11-year-old, charged | KOB 4
Former Farmington police, accused of using excessive force on 11-year-old, charged

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 26, 2020 03:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Attorney General Hector Balderas announced charges against former a Farmington police officer who is accused of roughing up an 11-year-old girl at Mesa View Middle School.

Lapel video from the Aug. 27, 2019  incident shows Officer Zachary Christensen in an altercation with the girl who has special needs. 

Christensen, who was a resource officer as the school, intervened after the child reportedly assaulted two school employees

Christensen for multiple counts of battery and one count of felony child abuse.


