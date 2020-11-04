Former Farmington police officer faces up to 3 years in prison for excessive force on a child | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former Farmington police officer faces up to 3 years in prison for excessive force on a child

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: November 04, 2020 06:35 PM
Created: November 04, 2020 04:17 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- Former Farmington Police Officer Zachary Christensen pleaded no contest to a felony charge of child abuse and a misdemeanor battery charge after roughing up an 11-year-old student at school. As part of a plea deal, two other battery charges were dropped. 

The Farmington Police Department launched an internal investigation and found Christensen violated its use of force policy.

Advertisement

The case was referred to the local district attorney which declined to prosecute. However, The New Mexico Attorney General's office stepped in to take on the case, which led to Christensen's conviction. 

"I was very concerned with the safety of our victim, who was a child, and I think this conviction sends a strong message that no one is above the law, but we need to set a very high standard of care that protects students on our school campuses," said Attorney General Hector Balderas. 

Despite the conviction, Christensen still has his state certification to be a law enforcement officer.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January. He's facing the possibility of up to three years in prison.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,022 additional COVID-19 cases
Rep. Torres Small thanks supporters, congratulates Herrell on victory
Rep. Torres Small thanks supporters, congratulates Herrell on victory
APD: 1 dead, 1 'not expected to survive' after apartment complex shooting
APD: 1 dead, 1 'not expected to survive' after apartment complex shooting
Legal challenges, recounts could be on the horizon following election
Legal challenges, recounts could be on the horizon following election
Advertisement


Democrats expected to remain in control in Santa Fe
Democrats expected to remain in control in Santa Fe
New Mexico election results
New Mexico election results
Economy, border security among Herrell's priorities as New Mexico's newest congresswoman
Economy, border security among Herrell's priorities as New Mexico's newest congresswoman
Race for the 13th Judicial District Attorney comes down to the wire
Race for the 13th Judicial District Attorney comes down to the wire
SFPD file first set of criminal charges for destruction of obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza
SFPD file first set of criminal charges for destruction of obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza