Former Governor Susana Martinez believes Trump can win NM
The Associated Press
September 17, 2019 02:59 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Former Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says she believes Donald Trump could win New Mexico in 2020.
    
Speaking with Fox News on Tuesday, Martinez described turnout as "huge" at Trump's rally in Rio Rancho the previous night. She noted that the presence of Hispanics who applauded the president's hardline stance on border security.
    
Trump campaigned in New Mexico in 2016 but lost the state by 8 percentage points to Hillary Clinton. Martinez cited her own 2010 election and lopsided re-election in 2014 as evidence that a Republican presidential contender still can win the state.
    
New Mexico provides a test of Trump's appeal among residents near the border with Mexico who have a stake in his immigration policies and Hispanic voters, who account for about 40 percent of the electorate.
 

