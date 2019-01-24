Former governor's bodyguard files lawsuit against NM Dept. of Public Safety

The lawsuit says, "Agent Maynes stated to Fetty that he had a deep relationship with Gov. Martinez ... and she needs him."

In fact, "Gov. Martinez's husband, Chuck Franco, called the detail's office. Franco informed the officers that he suspected Gov. Martinez was having a relationship with Maynes and was moving out of the governor's mansion back to his home in Las Cruces."

The lawsuit alleges Maynes had a massive gambling debt and both the governor and Fetty had given Maynes loans to help pay it off. And after Maynes was caught gambling on the job, New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassestas fired him.

Shortly after, Maynes threatened to sue Martinez and Kassetas. The state eventually settled and paid him $200,000.

Maynes eventually moved to Arizona, where a local TV investigative reporter looking into allegations that he defrauded customers while he worked as a contractor.

Fetty claims he was passed over for other opportunities within the police department because he brought up the concerns.

A source close to Martinez told KOB 4’s Chris Ramirez that there are some truths to the lawsuit, but there are also some facts that Fetty got wrong.