Former high school football coach accused of stealing from players enters plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A former Miyamura High School football coach, who is accused of stealing from his players, entered into a plea deal.
Details about John Roanhaus’ plea agreement have not been released.
However, the mother of one of Roanhaus’ former players is not happy.
“It’s sad that nothing is going to happen to him,” said Daw Garcia. “He's going to get away with it. He's able to leave the county, so really there is not punishment for him, and I'm not sure if that was good for the kids to see."
A plea hearing has been set for February. More details about the plea agreement should be available at that time.
