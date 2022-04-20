Former Hobbs teacher arrested on sexual contact charges

Alex Ross
Updated: April 20, 2022 10:47 PM
Created: April 20, 2022 05:14 PM
HOBBS N.M. — A former social studies teacher accused of having sexual contact with five Highland Middle School students has been arrested.
Daniel Decker, 39, of Hobbs, was arrested Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Hobbs Municipal Schools.
Court records state Decker is charged with three counts each of criminal sexual contact of a minor.
Decker is alleged to have inappropriately touched the students on campus during school hours and at school-related events.
Decker was placed on administrative leave on March 11, after one student came forward with allegations against him. Four other students then came forward with similar complaints. Shortly thereafter, Decker, who had worked for the school for three years, resigned.
Court records stated one of the alleged victims reported in April that Decker regularly touched her inappropriately. She said the last occasion happened in March before spring break.
In an email Wednesday, a spokesperson for Hobbs Municipal Schools said the school was unable to disclose any additional details.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company