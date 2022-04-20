Former Hobbs teacher arrested on sexual contact charges

Decker was placed on administrative leave on March 11, after one student came forward with allegations against him. Four other students then came forward with similar complaints. Shortly thereafter, Decker, who had worked for the school for three years, resigned.

Court records stated one of the alleged victims reported in April that Decker regularly touched her inappropriately. She said the last occasion happened in March before spring break.

In an email Wednesday, a spokesperson for Hobbs Municipal Schools said the school was unable to disclose any additional details.