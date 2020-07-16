Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 16, 2020 02:34 PM
Created: July 16, 2020 02:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that he has increased the charge against former Las Cruces officer to second degree murder.
Christopher Smelser is accused of killing Antonio Valenzuela after he ran during a traffic stop.
“We are taking over prosecution and focusing on appropriate charges for violent and dangerous chokeholds,” said Attorney General Balderas.
Lapel video shows Smelser struggling with Valenzuela before saying "I'm going to (expletive) choke you out."
Valenzuela died at the scene. An autopsy report says Valenzuela died from asphyxial injuries due to physical restraint. The report also says Valenzuela had meth in his system, which also "significantly contributed" to his death.
Following the incident, Smelser was fired, and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company