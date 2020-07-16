Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect | KOB 4
Advertisement

Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect

Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 16, 2020 02:34 PM
Created: July 16, 2020 02:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday that he has increased the charge against former Las Cruces officer to second degree murder.

Christopher Smelser is accused of killing Antonio Valenzuela after he ran during a traffic stop.

Advertisement

“We are taking over prosecution and focusing on appropriate charges for violent and dangerous chokeholds,” said Attorney General Balderas.

Lapel video shows Smelser struggling with Valenzuela before saying "I'm going to (expletive) choke you out."

Valenzuela died at the scene. An autopsy report says Valenzuela died from asphyxial injuries due to physical restraint. The report also says Valenzuela had meth in his system, which also "significantly contributed" to his death.

Following the incident, Smelser was fired, and charged with involuntary manslaughter. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval
APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval
USA Network pulls the plug on TV series production in New Mexico
USA Network pulls the plug on TV series production in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 330 additional COVID-19 cases
Despite indoor dining ban, some restaurant owners are still supporting the governor's plan
Despite indoor dining ban, some restaurant owners are still supporting the governor's plan
Advertisement


Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect
Former Las Cruces police officer charged with second degree murder for chokehold death of suspect
APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval
APS sends its hybrid back-to-school plan to PED for approval
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect in weekend shooting
Michael Vigil takes oath as New Mexico chief justice
Michael Vigil takes oath as New Mexico chief justice
Navajo Nation reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths