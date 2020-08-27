Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 27, 2020 02:38 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 02:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former Chicago Bears' linebacker and UNM Lobo football player Brian Urlacher posted a critical statement of the NBA player boycott on Instagram.
The post on his Instagram story said, "Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity. NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police."
Urlacher was referring to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police said Blake had a knife in his vehicle, but they have not said he was reaching for it. Blake was shot seven times in the back after officers responded to a domestic disturbance.
The NBA playoffs were paused Wednesday after players decided they wouldn't play. They wanted to bring attention to about racial discrimination and police brutality.
