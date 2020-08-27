Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 27, 2020 02:38 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 02:29 PM

Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram | Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram |

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former Chicago Bears' linebacker and UNM Lobo football player Brian Urlacher posted a critical statement of the NBA player boycott on Instagram.

Advertisement

The post on his Instagram story said, "Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity. NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police."

Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram | Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram |

Urlacher was referring to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police said Blake had a knife in his vehicle, but they have not said he was reaching for it. Blake was shot seven times in the back after officers responded to a domestic disturbance. 

The NBA playoffs were paused Wednesday after players decided they wouldn't play. They wanted to bring attention to about racial discrimination and police brutality.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico families still have time to activate pandemic EBT cards
New Mexico families still have time to activate pandemic EBT cards
Indoor dining reopening: Some owners excited, some can’t take advantage, many frustrated
Indoor dining reopening: Some owners excited, some can’t take advantage, many frustrated
19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing man, shooting woman
19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing man, shooting woman
Gov. Lujan Grisham to amend public health order, ease restrictions on indoor dining
Gov. Lujan Grisham to amend public health order, ease restrictions on indoor dining
Lower prices, response to virus appear to be contributing influx of people moving to New Mexico
Lower prices, response to virus appear to be contributing influx of people moving to New Mexico
Advertisement


Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram
Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram
Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry
Verty holds up his 1-year-old daughter at his house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. Verty says government contractors at a hotel where he was detained gave his family, including his daughter, cups of ice to eat to pass temperature checks prior to their deportation flight, even though they had tested negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Expert shares tips for using Google Classroom
Expert shares tips for using Google Classroom
New Mexico families still have time to activate pandemic EBT cards
New Mexico families still have time to activate pandemic EBT cards