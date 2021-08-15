Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye dies at age 70 | KOB 4

Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye dies at age 70

The Associated Press
Created: August 15, 2021 09:34 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have called for all flags on the vast reservation be flown at half-staff to honor former tribal President Kelsey Begaye.

They say Begaye died of natural causes Friday in Flagstaff at age 70.

He was elected the fifth president of the Navajo Nation in November 1998 and served 1999 to 2003.

Begaye is survived by his wife, Marie, and five children.

Their oldest son died in 2014. Funeral services for Begaye are pending.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

