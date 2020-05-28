Former New Mexico air base becomes home for grounded planes

Some of the grounded planes will be re-integrated into commercial fleets once demand for air travel picks up. Bleth said older planes will either be scrapped or reconfigured and resold for other uses.

To keep up with demand, Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh said airlines and independent maintenance and repair companies have hired or brought in around 175 employees.

Bleth said Roswell’s dry climate and the air center’s abundant asphalt has long made it a good fit for airlines looking for places to ground planes. In March, the air center, in conjunction with the mayor’s office, sent out a letter encouraging the aviation industry to consider Roswell as a location to store planes amid the coronavirus pandemic, when many stayed home to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Bleth said the air center received as many as 20 planes per day during the busiest parts of March and April, as the industry adjusted to the new conditions.