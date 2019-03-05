Former New Mexico officer found guilty of armed robbery | KOB 4
Former New Mexico officer found guilty of armed robbery

The Associated Press
March 05, 2019 03:08 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A former Roswell police officer has been found guilty of the 2016 armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in southeast New Mexico.

The Alamogordo Daily News reported Friday that 27-year-old Valerie Palombi was also convicted of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of resisting an officer.

Palombi faces one to 15 years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled for May 14.

Police say 26-year-old Kevin Blake entered the Roswell Subway and threatened two employees with a gun after ordering a sandwich.

He held the employees in the back of the restaurant as Palombi removed $600 from the cash register.

Blake pleaded guilty to armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in August and faces two to 15 years in prison at his sentencing this month.

The Associated Press


Created: March 05, 2019 03:08 PM

