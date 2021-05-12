Former New Mexico State Police officer accused of raping girl

The Grants/Cibola County School District would not comment on the lawsuit.

However, Molina is charged with two counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of giving a minor alcohol.

Curtis claims Molina used his position as an officer and as her coach to gain trust with the girl.

Aside from a conviction in the criminal case, she wants the district to take new steps to protect its students.

"We need an acknowledgement that things were done wrong," she said. "We want policy changes so that kind of training occurs for teachers to recognize predators who are in their midst."

Molina is out of jail awaiting a trial.

New Mexico State Police said Molina was no longer employed by the department after Nov. 7, 2019.