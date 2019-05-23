Former nightclub owner sentenced in AR-15 pointing case
|
The Associated Press
May 23, 2019 10:26 AM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A former nightclub owner accused of pulling an AR-15 on a woman outside of a Las Cruces restaurant has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Robert Burnham was sentenced this week after pleaded guilty on May 10 to one count of aggravated assault.
Burnham owned Boots and Bourbon, a popular Las Cruces nightclub that shuttered its doors days after his arrest last year.
Police say Burnham pulled out the rifle and pointed it at a woman during an argument.
Court documents say Burnham was allegedly a no-show for a date. Burnham told police that he had recently won the rifle in a raffle and was just moving it inside his car.
___ Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: May 23, 2019 10:26 AM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.