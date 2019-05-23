Former nightclub owner sentenced in AR-15 pointing case

Police say Burnham pulled out the rifle and pointed it at a woman during an argument.

Court documents say Burnham was allegedly a no-show for a date. Burnham told police that he had recently won the rifle in a raffle and was just moving it inside his car.

___ Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)