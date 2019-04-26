Former NM congressman Manuel Lujan Jr. dies at age 90

"Over the years, it was frequently assumed Manuel was my uncle. He wasn’t, but he always treated me like his favorite niece," Lujan Grisham said. "He was a gentleman; he was generous; he was a thoughtful public servant. I will miss him, and I know New Mexico will long cherish his memory.”

The Republican served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1969-1989. He was then named Secretary of the Interior, where he served from 1989-1993.