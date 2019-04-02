Former NM congresswoman Heather Wilson confirmed as UTEP's next president | KOB 4
Heather Wilson 

KOB, The Associated Press
April 02, 2019 09:26 AM

EL PASO, TX- The University of Texas Board of Regents voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint former New Mexico congresswoman Heather Wilson to be the president of the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

The 58-year-old Wilson stepped down from her job as U.S. Air Force Secretary to take the position at UTEP.

Wilson's appointment was met with controversy. Advocate groups contend Wilson is anti-LGBTQ, pointing to her votes in Congress, while representing New Mexico's 1st Congressional District. 

Despite the opposition, Wilson will replace 79-year-old Diana Natalicio who served as UTEP president for three decades.

