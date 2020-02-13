Former NM high school football coach sentenced for stealing from one of his players

Brittany Costello
GALLUP, N.M.- Former Miyamura High School football coach John Roanhaus pleaded guilty to a charge of larceny Thursday.
He was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing from one of his athletes in October.
Roanhaus was sentenced to 85 days of supervised probation. He's also being ordered to pay back the $40 he stole from the victim.
Roanhaus was fired from Miyamura high school.
