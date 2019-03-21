Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student | KOB 4
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student

KOB Web Staff
March 21, 2019 05:54 PM

TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M.- A former teacher at Mesa Vista High School in Ojo Caliente has been convicted on seven felony counts for raping a student between 2012-2013.

A jury in Rio Arriba County found Miguel Garcia guilty Thursday.

“Our office worked diligently to secure multiple felony convictions against this predator and combating sexual violence against children will continue to be our priority,” said District Attorney Marco Serna.

Information about a sentencing has not been released. 

