Former NM sheriff, current judge in court on embezzlement charges

During the hearing, prosecutors called Torrance County Assistant Manager Belinda Garland to the stand.

She said she saw a lot of “questionable" purchases.

“The first couple weeks I started working with the county, the first thing that came to mind was a welder,” Garland said. “It was being delivered to Mr. White's place of business, not a county facility."

Sam Bregman, who is White’s defense attorney, said none of the evidence points to his client.

He noted that the purchases were approved by other county leaders. He also said his client didn't steal any items. He alleges that the items were just missing.

“No witness is going to be able to say anything about this trailer that he took it, had control over it or sold it or anything like that,” Bregman said in court.

White is also charged with a misdemeanor for violating the ethics principles of a public servant.

According to the attorney general’s office, if White is convicted of the charge, he could be removed from office.

White’s hearing continues Thursday.