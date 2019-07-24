Former NM sheriff, current judge in court on embezzlement charges
Patrick Hayes
July 24, 2019 05:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The former Torrance County sheriff who is now a Magistrate Court judge was in District Court Wednesday to see if his embezzlement case will go to trial.
Heath White is charged with 11 felonies including embezzlement of more than $20,000.
He is accused of using taxpayer dollars to buy items such as guns, trailers and tires for his personal use.
During the hearing, prosecutors called Torrance County Assistant Manager Belinda Garland to the stand.
She said she saw a lot of “questionable" purchases.
“The first couple weeks I started working with the county, the first thing that came to mind was a welder,” Garland said. “It was being delivered to Mr. White's place of business, not a county facility."
Sam Bregman, who is White’s defense attorney, said none of the evidence points to his client.
He noted that the purchases were approved by other county leaders. He also said his client didn't steal any items. He alleges that the items were just missing.
“No witness is going to be able to say anything about this trailer that he took it, had control over it or sold it or anything like that,” Bregman said in court.
White is also charged with a misdemeanor for violating the ethics principles of a public servant.
According to the attorney general’s office, if White is convicted of the charge, he could be removed from office.
White’s hearing continues Thursday.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 24, 2019 05:36 PM
Created: July 24, 2019 04:16 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved