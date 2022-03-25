Former NMSP officer faces child porn charges

Romero is accused of trying to get an underage girl to produce pornography. He is also accused of receiving child pornography, including images and video on an iPhone between March 4 and 6, 2019 – when he was still a state police officer.

A federal judge set Romero’s bond at $15,000 and placed him on an ankle monitor. He was released to his father's custody and is ordered not to have contact with any minors, other than his daughter.