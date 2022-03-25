Former NMSP officer faces child porn charges

Alex Ross
ROSWELL, N.M. – A former New Mexico State Police officer is facing federal charges for allegedly soliciting and receiving child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico said Ricky L. Romero, 27 of Roswell, appeared in federal court Thursday. During the appearance, he pled not guilty to one count each of coercion and enticement of a minor and receipt of materials containing child pornography.
Romero is accused of trying to get an underage girl to produce pornography. He is also accused of receiving child pornography, including images and video on an iPhone between March 4 and 6, 2019 – when he was still a state police officer.
A federal judge set Romero’s bond at $15,000 and placed him on an ankle monitor. He was released to his father's custody and is ordered not to have contact with any minors, other than his daughter.
The U.S Attorney’s Office stated that, if convicted, Romero could face a minimum 10-year prison sentence and a maximum life-in-prison sentence.
In 2019, Romero was charged with multiple state felonies related to the same case. New Mexico District Court records from Aug. 2020 show that Romero pled guilty to two charges in the case and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
