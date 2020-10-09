Former NMSU fraternity member sentenced in hazing shooting case

HAZING WITH A GUN

In November 2019, Altamirano shot Jonathan Sillas in the leg at a campground in Cloudcroft during a hazing ritual for the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

“I expected a little bit of hazing. I didn’t think they were going to hurt us,” said Sillas two months after he was hospitalized.

“I did not expect a gun to be there,” said Sillas.

Evidence photos obtained by KOB 4 Investigates show the aftermath. A campground nearly 100 miles away from NMSU’s campus was littered with empty beer cans, traces of blood and a handgun.

During an interrogation with investigators, Altamirano said he didn’t know the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

Investigator: Was this somewhat like a hazing deal? Is that what that was?

Altamirano: Yeah, I mean that’s the only way to put it. I mean, it’s the only way – it was just meant to scare him, not harm him.

THE FALLOUT

An internal investigation by NMSU found even more shocking behavior involving Kappa Sigma – including tackling pledges, underage drinking and putting a gun to students’ heads as an act of loyalty.

“I’m pretty sure just about everyone else got the gun put on them,” said Sillas.

As a result, NMSU revoked Kappa Sigma’s charter, Altamirano was expelled and now nearly a year later, a judge gave him an 18-month suspended sentence.

Before his sentencing, Altamirano apologized to the victim:

“I know words can’t make up for what I did but I hope that one day he’ll be able to forgive me,” said Altamirano, adding later: “I’m young and it was a dumb mistake and I don’t want it to be the defining moment of my life.”

The court ordered Altamirano to be placed on probation -- so he can't have a gun and he can't use or be around alcohol.





