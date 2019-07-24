Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department

"If you talk to any superintendent across the state, I think they were 100% percent in favor, to get confirmed 38-0 with the senate, and then to be let go after 6 months, I just don't think that's enough time to really get going," Trujillo said.

The governor said Trujillo was removed after failing to meet expectations in a number of areas.

The governor’s office said Trujillo fell short in K-5 plus implementation, had communication issues and performed incomplete and substandard work.

Trujillo disputes that characterization of her work.

“I was never called in and said 'hey if you don't do x, y and z then we're going to let you go,’ so that was kind of a surprise to me," Trujillo said.

Despite her short tenure with the department, Trujillo believes the team in place will have everything prepared before the start of the school year.

“My philosophy is you are a collaborative leader, you surround yourself with amazing people and you give them everything they need to do their job. That team is still in place,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo's chief of staff, Daniel Manzano, announced his resignation. He said he wants to give the next secretary the chance to choose their own chief of staff.

The governor said the state has launched a nationwide search for a new state Public Education Department secretary.