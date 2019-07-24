Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department

Kai Porter
July 24, 2019 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) Secretary Karen Trujillo still has confidence in the department despite being abruptly fired on Monday.

Advertisement

"I have full faith in the department and in the team that's left in place,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo defends the job she did at the department.

"If you talk to any superintendent across the state, I think they were 100% percent in favor, to get confirmed 38-0 with the senate, and then to be let go after 6 months, I just don't think that's enough time to really get going," Trujillo said.

The governor said Trujillo was removed after failing to meet expectations in a number of areas.

The governor’s office said Trujillo fell short in K-5 plus implementation, had communication issues and performed incomplete and substandard work.

Trujillo disputes that characterization of her work.

“I was never called in and said 'hey if you don't do x, y and z then we're going to let you go,’ so that was kind of a surprise to me," Trujillo said.

Despite her short tenure with the department, Trujillo believes the team in place will have everything prepared before the start of the school year.

“My philosophy is you are a collaborative leader, you surround yourself with amazing people and you give them everything they need to do their job. That team is still in place,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo's chief of staff, Daniel Manzano, announced his resignation. He said he wants to give the next secretary the chance to choose their own chief of staff.

The governor said the state has launched a nationwide search for a new state Public Education Department secretary.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: July 24, 2019 06:13 PM
Created: July 24, 2019 05:24 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD releases surveillance video from homicide investigation
APD releases surveillance video from homicide investigation
Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department
Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department
APS has hundreds of positions open ahead of school year
APS has hundreds of positions open ahead of school year
Mystery solved: Woman collecting info was doing work for US Dept. of Transportation
Mystery solved: Woman collecting info was doing work for US Dept. of Transportation
State flags to be lowered in honor of firefighter who died
State flags to be lowered in honor of firefighter who died
Advertisement




ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department
Former state PED secretary still has confidence in department
APD releases surveillance video from homicide investigation
APD releases surveillance video from homicide investigation
APS has hundreds of positions open ahead of school year
APS has hundreds of positions open ahead of school year