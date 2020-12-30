Former police officer sentenced in vehicular homicide case

The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2020 10:15 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A former police officer in southern New Mexico has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for his involvement in a deadly crash.
Luke Maxwell Towner had pleaded guilty in October to charges that include vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
The Roswell Daily Record reports that the 31-year-old Tularosa resident was sentenced earlier this month.
Court documents say Towner was speeding when he ran into another vehicle at an intersection in Roswell last December.
Doug Annis was in the back seat of the other vehicle and died. Two others were injured in the wreck.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)