Former Santa Fe deputy faces voluntary manslaughter trial

Chan claimed self-defense ever since that night back in 2014 when he shot Jeremy Martin inside a Las Cruces hotel.

"The fact that in each case, in each trial, six jurors have understood it was self-defense, it just shows the difficulty of this case," said Chan’s defense attorney John Day during a hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors feel differently.

“He probably had the gun the whole time and if the other person is fleeing, there is no self-defense," the prosecutor said.

The judge overseeing Thursday’s hearing said while Chan's actions may have been provoked, his actions were excessive.

Chan’s attorney said that is something he learned as a law enforcement officer.

"If someone takes a shot at you and you're a police officer and you are trained to react and you act the way you are trained, we shouldn't be punishing these people,” Day said.

A trial date has not been set. If convicted, Chan could face up to seven years in prison.