Former Santa Fe deputy faces voluntary manslaughter trial
KOB Web Staff
January 10, 2019 10:18 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M.- Tai Chan, the former Santa Fe deputy who is accused of killing his partner in 2014, will face another trial.
Chan is charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Chan faced two previous murder trial which ended with hung juries.
Chan claimed self-defense ever since that night back in 2014 when he shot Jeremy Martin inside a Las Cruces hotel.
"The fact that in each case, in each trial, six jurors have understood it was self-defense, it just shows the difficulty of this case," said Chan’s defense attorney John Day during a hearing Thursday.
Prosecutors feel differently.
“He probably had the gun the whole time and if the other person is fleeing, there is no self-defense," the prosecutor said.
The judge overseeing Thursday’s hearing said while Chan's actions may have been provoked, his actions were excessive.
Chan’s attorney said that is something he learned as a law enforcement officer.
"If someone takes a shot at you and you're a police officer and you are trained to react and you act the way you are trained, we shouldn't be punishing these people,” Day said.
A trial date has not been set. If convicted, Chan could face up to seven years in prison.
