Former Spaceport CFO files $200M lawsuit against state

Updated: January 05, 2022 09:46 AM
Created: January 05, 2022 09:06 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The former CFO of Spaceport America has filed a $200 million lawsuit against top-ranking officials in New Mexico, alleging fraud.
Zach De Gregorio filed a whistleblower complaint alleging officials mismanaged Spaceport's finances.
Officials such as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state's attorney general and the state's auditor are cited in the lawsuit, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.
De Gregorio explained his position in a YouTube video, alleging he left his CFO position after making "multiple whistleblower complaints" stating, "I was forced to resign when I had to choose between keeping my job and committing crimes".
The former CFO is seeking damages to cover a loss in back pay, medical expenses and emotional distress.
A spokesperson for the governor's office was unable to comment on the pending litigation.
