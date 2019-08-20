Former state Public Education Secretary lands new job in Las Cruces
August 20, 2019 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dr. Karen Trujillo was named the interim superintendent for Las Cruces Public Schools.
Trujillo replaces Greg Ewing, who resigned in July.
Trujillo was fired from her position as the state's Public Education Secretary in July.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Trujillo wasn't meeting her standards.
