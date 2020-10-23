Former state Rep. Nick Salazar dies at age 91

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 23, 2020 10:35 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 08:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former New Mexico state Rep. Nick Salazar died at the age of 91.
Salazar, a Democrat, served in the New Mexico House of Representatives from 1973-2018.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she considered Salazar somewhat of a father figure.
"He believed in me and mentored me and so many others," the governor said. "He was instrumental in establishing the Indian Area Agency on Aging and he sponsored the creation of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department. As its first secretary, when I thought I knew everything there was to know about New Mexico seniors, he generously guided me, helped me grow and find new ways to deliver for them. "
Attorney General Hector Balderas was among the others who issued a statement after learning about Salazar's death.
“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Representative Nick Salazar, a friend and great leader who leaves a legacy of service that strengthened Northern New Mexico and many rural communities across the State.”
Saddened to hear of the passing of my good friend, former state representative Nick Salazar. Nick served in the NM State House of Representatives from 1973 - 2018, beginning his service the year I was born. A true gentleman and Norteño. @SenPadilla @NMSenateDems #nmpol #nmleg pic.twitter.com/cpZezcj2EA— Sen Michael Padilla (@SenPadilla) October 24, 2020
