Former White House staffer accused of sending Indian Health Services substandard masks

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 28, 2020 10:13 PM
Created: May 28, 2020 08:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Congressional leaders are calling for an investigation into reports that large numbers of substandard respirator masks were supplied to hospitals serving the Navajo Nation.
In April, the Indian Health Service purchase one million respirator masks from a former Trump administration White House staffer.
However, in a statement provided to KOB, the agency says those masks are “not approved by the FDA… for use in healthcare settings by health care personnel.”
According to IHS, 130,400 of the masks were marked as FFP2/KN95 masks but some of the KN95 masks delivered had packaging that indicated: “This product is a non-medical device.”
Sen. Tom Udall joined other lawmakers from New Mexico and Arizona to IHS demanding answers.
“To send them substandard healthcare equipment completely defeats the purpose,” said Sen. Udall in a phone interview Thursday.
“I’m demanding a full investigation — these reports are deeply disturbing. A $3 million contract given to a former White House staffer who reportedly turned around and supplied substantial substandard equipment to the Navajo Nation,” said Udall
A spokesperson for IHS said none of the masks in question have been used by anybody. The masks are currently being held at a supply center in Gallup while the agency figures out what to do with them.
