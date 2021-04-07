Fort Lewis College to require COVID-19 vaccine for students enrolling in fall semester

DURANGO, C.O.— Fort Lewis College in Durango added the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of requirements to enroll for the upcoming fall semester.

“Well currently we require the MMR vaccine. It's part of our existing vaccine policy. And given the disruption that COVID-19 has been to our students and learning, we felt that having a broadly vaccinated student body was the best chance of having a normal semester," said Tom Stritikus, president of Fort Lewis College.