Founder of cosmetics company forced to find other jobs during COVID-19 crisis

But her supply comes from China, and that came to a screeching halt when the coronavirus broke out.

"I've cut down and slashed every single bill I can possibly slash," Brown said. "And then in order to pay bills, I started driving for Grubhub."

The new job has not been easy. One week into driving for Grubhub, she was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Still, Brown, who is also working with clients on marketing and branding, remains hopeful for the future.

"We have such an incredible sense of community," she said. "I'm looking forward to experiencing community in person."