Founder of cosmetics company forced to find other jobs during COVID-19 crisis | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Founder of cosmetics company forced to find other jobs during COVID-19 crisis

Danielle Todesco
Updated: April 14, 2020 10:27 PM
Created: April 14, 2020 03:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Micaela Brown is one of many business owners struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Last fall I had two businesses," she said. "One was an events company and the other, one is my e-commerce company Blush and Whimsy."

Advertisement

Brown had to close her events company.

Blush and Whimsy's popularity was growing late last year. One of the products was even featured in a swag bag at the Oscars.

But her supply comes from China, and that came to a screeching halt when the coronavirus broke out.

"I've cut down and slashed every single bill I can possibly slash," Brown said. "And then in order to pay bills, I started driving for Grubhub."

The new job has not been easy. One week into driving for Grubhub, she was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Still, Brown, who is also working with clients on marketing and branding, remains hopeful for the future.

"We have such an incredible sense of community," she said. "I'm looking forward to experiencing community in person."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
Albuquerque gun shop plans to defy governor's order and reopen
140 small businesses awarded city funds to help cushion pandemic economic impact
140 small businesses awarded city funds to help cushion pandemic economic impact
NM Supreme Court blocks request for mail-in primary election
NM Supreme Court blocks request for mail-in primary election
Albuquerque couple searches for owners of pit bulls who mauled their dog to death
Albuquerque couple searches for owners of pit bulls who mauled their dog to death
New Mexico ranks 3rd in alcohol consumption during pandemic
New Mexico ranks 3rd in alcohol consumption during pandemic
Advertisement


Health care workers to protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
Health care workers to protest outside UNM Hospital, demand better working conditions and PPE
State business coalition lays out framework for reopening businesses
State business coalition lays out framework for reopening businesses
Make-A-Wish teen gives back to health care workers
Make-A-Wish teen gives back to health care workers
Bio Park animals stay happy and healthy during zoo shut down
Bio Park animals stay happy and healthy during zoo shut down
Founder of cosmetics company forced to find other jobs during COVID-19 crisis
Founder of cosmetics company forced to find other jobs during COVID-19 crisis