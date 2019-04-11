Four Corners airport hopes to bring back commercial air travel

A majority of the funds would come from the federal government, according to Lewis. The City of Farmington and the state would also kick in about $725,000.

The proposal includes improvements to the runways and taxiway relocation over a five-year period.

“I think it is incredibly vital to the economic development of the area," Lewis said.

Lewis believes the return of commercial flights to the airport would bring in millions of dollars to Farmington.

“As recently as 1995, 85,000 people have been on an airline in Farmington,” Lewis said. “There’s definitely is a market here."

Lewis said the airport is in contact with Sky West Airlines.