Four Corners airport hopes to bring back commercial air travel
Meg Hilling
April 11, 2019 05:17 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.- The Four Corners Regional Airport wants to resume commercial flights.
"The previous carrier we had here, Gray Lakes, ceased service in 2017 at the end of October,” said airport manager Mike Lewis. “We've been scrambling since then to establish service.”
Lewis believes his $23.2 million capital improvement plan will entice carriers to fly in and out of the Four Corners.
A majority of the funds would come from the federal government, according to Lewis. The City of Farmington and the state would also kick in about $725,000.
The proposal includes improvements to the runways and taxiway relocation over a five-year period.
“I think it is incredibly vital to the economic development of the area," Lewis said.
Lewis believes the return of commercial flights to the airport would bring in millions of dollars to Farmington.
“As recently as 1995, 85,000 people have been on an airline in Farmington,” Lewis said. “There’s definitely is a market here."
Lewis said the airport is in contact with Sky West Airlines.
Created: April 11, 2019 04:34 PM
