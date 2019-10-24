Four Corners airport may get commercial flights back in 2020 | KOB 4
Advertisement

Four Corners airport may get commercial flights back in 2020

Four Corners airport may get commercial flights back in 2020

The Associated Press
October 24, 2019 06:33 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Commercial flights may be returning to a crucial airport in the Four Corners.
    
The Farmington Daily Times reports officials said Tuesday commercial flights will likely return to the Four Corners Regional Airport by next summer.
    
The announcement comes after construction began at the airport in September to upgrade a runway. The upgrades will permit the airport to move from a BII classification to a CII classification, which allows for larger planes to land and depart.
    
Farmington City Manager Rob Mayes says the upgrades benefit communities around Farmington and Durango, Colorado.
    
The airport has not hosted commercial flights since Great Lakes Aviation left in fall 2017. Prior to Great Lakes Aviation leaving, the airline had flights from Farmington to Denver and Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: October 24, 2019 06:33 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
New Mexico to get an early taste of winter
Family fights for stricter child abuse laws after child suffers brain damage
Family fights for stricter child abuse laws after child suffers brain damage
4 Investigates: Jail guard sues deputy who tased him in the groin
4 Investigates: Jail guard sues deputy who tased him in the groin
Advertisement



Northern New Mexico prepares for first snow storm
Northern New Mexico prepares for first snow storm
4 Investigates: Jail guard sues deputy who tased him in the groin
4 Investigates: Jail guard sues deputy who tased him in the groin
Lawmaker says compromise elusive on red-flag gun bill
Lawmaker says compromise elusive on red-flag gun bill
NM United narrowly defeated by Sacramento Republic
NM United narrowly defeated by Sacramento Republic
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city
Father of slain daughter speaks out against violent crime in the city