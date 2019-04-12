Four Corners area prepares for mosquito season
Meg Hilling
April 12, 2019 07:47 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — As the weather warms up, vector control experts in the Four Corners are advising residents to prep for mosquito season.
According to experts, it’s only a matter of weeks before we start seeing these insects everywhere. Already some New Mexican cities are working to kill mosquito eggs.
"From there we do adultaciding, which I spray on Thursday nights throughout the summer,” said Donovan Garcia, vector control for the City of Farmington. Adultaciding is a type of insecticide used to kill adult mosquitos.
While cities and towns will do their best to control mosquitoes by spraying, vector control operators are asking residents to step up and help.
"Rain gutters, keep those clean and free of debris so the water can flow through them,” Garcia said.
"Any stagnant water that you have laying around. Like kid pools, kid toys, bird baths, anything like that you want to change out regularly,” Amber McKnight, Office Manager at Pest Techs said.
According to experts all of these actions are crucial to avoid getting bitten and potentially sick.
"Some people can be allergic to just your regular mosquito bite. Get big welts. But it is very important with the West Nile virus and everything,” Garcia said.
