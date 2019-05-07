Four Corners area seeing increase of neglected horses | KOB 4
Four Corners area seeing increase of neglected horses

Meg Hilling
May 07, 2019 07:20 PM

AZTEC, N.M. — Horses are turning up at a rescue in the Four Corners area with extremely overgrown hooves. 

"This is an extraordinary year," said Debbie Coburn, executive director of the Four Corners Equine Rescue. "I have not ever had this meany hoof problems in one year much less in the first four months of this year."

She said that one horse named Dreamer came in with hooves that were 18 and a half inches long. 

Hooves should normally be four inches long. In Dreamers case, his hooves had been growing unattended for almost five years, making it hard for him to walk or even lie down. 

For Dreamer, having hooves that long was incredibly painful. According to animal experts, it's the equivalent of having to wear platform shoes backwards and still walk forward. 

Coburn isn't sure why these cases are suddenly popping up. 

"We have the same thing with Angie, and the same thing with another horse named Dulce that we got," she said.

Dulce is still recovering from her first surgery to remove her overgrown hooves. Quite a few inches have been taken off with a medical saw.

Those interested in helping the rescue have some options.

"Right now it's the spring season, so we need plenty of brushers, cause we have horse and donkey hair flying everywhere," Coburn said. "Anything you can do to help is a plus."

For more information, visit their website

Meg Hilling


Updated: May 07, 2019 07:20 PM
Created: May 07, 2019 06:04 PM

