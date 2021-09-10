Four Corners firefighters honor 9/11 firefighters with stair climb ceremony

Diana Castillo
FARMINGTON N.M. — 343 firefighters died on 9/11. 20 years later, firefighters across the Four Corners and others will come together at Ricketts Park to pay tribute to them on Saturday.
“Everybody will climb a total of 110 stories, which is how many stories was in one of the towers that fell on that day," said Gary Groomer, the event coordinator.
This is the third annual Four Corners Memorial Stair Climb. It will be hosted by the local chapter of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The event will also help raise money to support families of local fallen firefighters and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit.
About 310 people are set to participate tomorrow but the goal is to have 343 – each one representing a firefighter who lost their life that day.
“We said that we will never forget and that’s what this is part of we’re not gonna forget we’re going to show up on that day and we’re going to climb the stairs and we’re gonna remember those guys who gave the ultimate sacrifice that day” Groomer said.
The event is open to the public. Registration will still be open until Saturday morning. You can register online or in-person the day of.
