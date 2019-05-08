Four Corners hospital to hold active shooting training
FARMINGTON, N.M. - Farmington Police are teaming up with the San Juan Regional Medical Center to hold an active shooter training exercise Wednesday.
The training is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 and is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to hospital officials, signs will be posted around the hospital notifying patients and visitors of the upcoming drill as blank rounds will be fired, and they may be able to hear gunshots.
“We have to make sure that our staff is prepared for a potential crisis situation,” hospital Safety and Security Manager Vince Mitchell said. “Practical exercises are truly the best way to help our employees experience and learn what they would need to do in the case of a real emergency.”
