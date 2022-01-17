Four Corners organizations hold animal fundraisers in honor of Betty White

The late actress was also an animal lover and advocate. To celebrate her legacy and give back to the community, Connie Maestas and Tani Pollock, owners of Cabana Tans, along with other volunteers, hosted a fundraiser outside their shop to raise money for Trinity K9 Search and Rescue, a new nonprofit in the Farmington area.

“We want to be able to help out and what a better way to do it and then help this amazing organization get started,” Pollock said.

Betty White has gone on record to say that she loved hot dogs- potato chips and red vines candy and that's exactly what they served to anyone who stopped by and or donated. They raised over $500. Much needed help to Trinity K9.

“It'll help us buy equipment, it'll help us get training, they will help us just miss the word the more training and the more equipment that our team has, the better we can help our community,” said Jonathan Bonnette president of Trinity K9 Search and Rescue.

The Farmington Animal Shelter- also joined in on the birthday celebration, by kicking off Betty White Week- where people can make donations in her honor. It was organized by shelter volunteer Claudine Mazzeo.

“She was a wonderful, wonderful lady. Great actress but above all we really lost a great activist and great angel and hopefully she’ll be up there watching all of us down here and make sure that we are doing the best we can to get these animals homes and taken care of,” Mazzeo said.

So far, the shelter received many donations and hope to get more as well as an increase in adoptions this week.