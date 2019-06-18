Four Corners residents on lookout for mountain lions

"These animals are out and are looking to make a living, and they are opportunists. So if they see something that looks good, they are going to go after it,” Lewandowski said.

He said the temperament of mountain lions can switch in an instance, especially if small animals, like dogs, are around.

"Their prey are furry things like deer, raccoon, things like that," Lewandowski said. "At night, make sure your dogs and cats are inside or in a pen."

But overall, people should be fine if they keep their distance.

"Mountain lion attacks on humans are exceedingly rare,” Lewandowski said.