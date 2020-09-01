Four Corners school district scrambles to meet need for high speed internet

Superintendent Benavidez emphasized how many communities lack broadband infrastructure.

“In these areas where you’re in Newcomb, Shiprock or Kirtland area, access to internet is just not there. It’s not there,” Benavidez said.

The district said it has spent $3 million on computers for students and $500,000 to increase internet speed. School buses and district buildings have been turned into wifi hotspots for students.

Benavidez said he’s looking to other districts that have already started online learning as a guide moving forward.

“There’s a lot of districts that have started, and quite frankly I’m picking their brain for the mistakes that they may be making with online learning and we’re learning from those mistakes so we can make sure that we’re educating our kids and keeping them safe while getting our staff up to— to getting them familiar with online learning, cause it’s not as easy as turning on the camera and giving a lesson,” he said.

Remote learning for the district is set to begin September 14.