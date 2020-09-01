Four Corners school district scrambles to meet need for high speed internet

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the start of the semester is quickly approaching for students in the Central Consolidated School District, school officials and families are still scrambling to make sure students have access to high speed internet.
The Central Consolidated School District serves about 6,000 students, most of which are from tribal communities in the Four Corners area.
Superintendent Daniel Benavidez updated state lawmakers on their reopening plan during an Indian Affairs committee meeting at the Roundhouse Tuesday morning.
“Thirty to forty percent of our population does not have electricity, potable water and indoor plumbing,” he said. “That’s pretty amazing considering this is 2020. That should not be happening in the United States.”
Superintendent Benavidez emphasized how many communities lack broadband infrastructure.
“In these areas where you’re in Newcomb, Shiprock or Kirtland area, access to internet is just not there. It’s not there,” Benavidez said.
The district said it has spent $3 million on computers for students and $500,000 to increase internet speed. School buses and district buildings have been turned into wifi hotspots for students.
Benavidez said he’s looking to other districts that have already started online learning as a guide moving forward.
“There’s a lot of districts that have started, and quite frankly I’m picking their brain for the mistakes that they may be making with online learning and we’re learning from those mistakes so we can make sure that we’re educating our kids and keeping them safe while getting our staff up to— to getting them familiar with online learning, cause it’s not as easy as turning on the camera and giving a lesson,” he said.
Remote learning for the district is set to begin September 14.
