Four GOP candidates for governor make ballot

Alex Ross
Updated: February 27, 2022 01:42 PM
Created: February 27, 2022 10:37 AM

RUIDOSO, N.M. - Four of the five Republicans running for New Mexico governor will be on the party's 2022 primary ballot.

The results came after New Mexico Republicans held their pre-primary convention in Ruidoso Saturday. 

Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block, state Rep. Rebecca Dow and Greg Zanetti, a retired New Mexico National Guard General,  will be on the June Republican primary ballot in the race for governor. 

Results released by the party indicate Block led the pack in support. Candidates were required to get at least 20% of the delegate vote in order to qualify for the ballot. Those who did not meet that threshold can still make the primary ballot by collecting additional signatures. 

The results for the Republican candidates for governor were:

  • Jay Block                         199 votes (29%)
  • Rebecca Dow                  192 votes (28%)
  • Greg Zanetti                     157 votes (23%)

Former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, who was the party's 2018 U.S. Senate nominee, received 110 votes, falling short of the 20% threshold. However, because he has 7,000 petition signatures, far more than needed, he will also be on the ballot. 

Ethel Maharg, the former Mayor of the village of Cuba, got 29 votes. Unless her campaign can get more signatures, she will not advance to the primaries. 

Results came in late after a malfunction of the party’s email voting system forced delegates to vote by paper ballot, prompting some delegates to leave in frustration and forgo voting altogether. 

In the race for Lieutenant governor, Anthony Thornton was the only contender to get on the primary ballot. He received 59% of the vote. 

Voting results for Lt. Governor:

  • Anthony Thornton                     407 votes
  • Isabella Solis                              84 votes
  • Anastacia Golden Morper          76 votes
  • Patrick Lyons                             70 votes
  • Peggy Muller-Aragon                 50 votes 

New Mexico's First Congressional District:

  •  Louie Sanchez                         181 votes 
  • Michelle Garica Holmes              76 votes 
  • A third candidate Jacquelyn Reeve received 18 votes, less than the 20% needed to advance to the primary. 

New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District:

  • Alexis Martinez Johnson            185 votes (87%)
  • Steve McFall                                28 votes

Johnson, who was the party's nominee for the seat in 2020, will move onto the primary. 

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico's 2nd congressional district, the only Republican in the state's congressional delegation,  was unopposed in the primary. 

Also, unopposed in their respective races, are the following candidates: 

  • Jeremy Gay for attorney general
  • Harry Montoya for state treasurer
  • Audrey Trujillio for New Mexico Secretary of State 
  • Jeff Byrd for New Mexico's Commissioner of Public Lands

Unopposed judicial candidates:

  • New Mexico Supreme Court candidates Thomas Montoya for position 1 
  • New Mexico Supreme Court candidates Kerry Morris for position 2
  • New Mexico Court of Appeal candidate Barbara Johnson for position 1
  • New Mexico Court of Appeal candidate Gertrude Lee for position 2


