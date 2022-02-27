Four GOP candidates for governor make ballot

The results for the Republican candidates for governor were:

Jay Block 199 votes (29%)

Rebecca Dow 192 votes (28%)

Greg Zanetti 157 votes (23%)

Former meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, who was the party's 2018 U.S. Senate nominee, received 110 votes, falling short of the 20% threshold. However, because he has 7,000 petition signatures, far more than needed, he will also be on the ballot.

Ethel Maharg, the former Mayor of the village of Cuba, got 29 votes. Unless her campaign can get more signatures, she will not advance to the primaries.

Results came in late after a malfunction of the party’s email voting system forced delegates to vote by paper ballot, prompting some delegates to leave in frustration and forgo voting altogether.

In the race for Lieutenant governor, Anthony Thornton was the only contender to get on the primary ballot. He received 59% of the vote.

Voting results for Lt. Governor:

Anthony Thornton 407 votes

Isabella Solis 84 votes

Anastacia Golden Morper 76 votes

Patrick Lyons 70 votes

Peggy Muller-Aragon 50 votes

New Mexico's First Congressional District:

Louie Sanchez 181 votes

Michelle Garica Holmes 76 votes

A third candidate Jacquelyn Reeve received 18 votes, less than the 20% needed to advance to the primary.

New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District:

Alexis Martinez Johnson 185 votes (87%)

Steve McFall 28 votes

Johnson, who was the party's nominee for the seat in 2020, will move onto the primary.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico's 2nd congressional district, the only Republican in the state's congressional delegation, was unopposed in the primary.

Also, unopposed in their respective races, are the following candidates:

Jeremy Gay for attorney general

Harry Montoya for state treasurer

Audrey Trujillio for New Mexico Secretary of State

Jeff Byrd for New Mexico's Commissioner of Public Lands

Unopposed judicial candidates: