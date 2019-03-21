Four of five northern NM compound suspects could face death penalty
KOB Web Staff
March 21, 2019 12:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Four of the five people who were arrested after a raid of a Taos County compound could face the death penalty if convicted.
Jany Leveille, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhanah Wahhaj, and Lucas Morton face were in court Thursday facing new federal terrorism and kidnapping charges.
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, who is the father of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, the Georgia boy who prosecutors say was kidnapped and was found dead at the compound, will not face the death penalty.
A federal law says a parent can't get the death penalty for kidnapping their own child.
This is a developing story. KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 will have updates throughout the day.
A lot of smiles today from the #TaosCompound Five, however their defense attorneys say they’re not happy the government is trying to kill them. Four of the Five face the death penalty if found guilty. Full report at 5 tonight.— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) March 21, 2019
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 21, 2019 12:16 PM
Created: March 21, 2019 11:37 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved