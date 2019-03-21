Four of five northern NM compound suspects could face death penalty | KOB 4
Four of five northern NM compound suspects could face death penalty

March 21, 2019 12:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Four of the five people who were arrested after a raid of a Taos County compound could face the death penalty if convicted.

Jany Leveille, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhanah Wahhaj, and Lucas Morton face were in court Thursday facing new federal terrorism and kidnapping charges.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, who is the father of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, the Georgia boy who prosecutors say was kidnapped and was found dead at the compound, will not face the death penalty.

A federal law says a parent can't get the death penalty for kidnapping their own child.

Updated: March 21, 2019 12:16 PM
Created: March 21, 2019 11:37 AM

