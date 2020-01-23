Fraternity suspended after sophomore was shot during initiation

They are all signs of the Kappa Sigma fraternity gathering going wrong.

Interrogation video obtained by 4 Investigates shows the alleged gunman, Miguel Altamirano, telling investigators that he didn't know the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

“It was just meant to scare him not harm him,” Altamirano told the investigator.

Sillas said he was pressured by Altamirano to help cover up the incident.

“The one thing that sticks in my head is-- he told me to lie and say that I shot myself in the woods, but I'm not going to go and lie for him,” Sillas said. “He shot me.”

NMSU launched an internal investigation, which exposed even more shocking behavior involving Kappa Sigma.

The fraternity faces allegation of underage drinking and hazing, including putting guns to students’ heads as an act of loyalty.

“I'm pretty sure just about everyone else got the gun put on them,” Sillas said.

As a result, the university revoked Kappa Sigma's charter.

NMSU officials offered a statement about the fraternity.

It says, in part, “This incident is unacceptable and indicates a serious violation of our policies."

Sillas doesn’t believe the university has handled the incident very well. But he said he’s happy to be alive.

“I'm just thankful at this point, honestly, to be here walking and still able to do what I want to do in life,” he said.