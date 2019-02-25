FBI warns of fraud scheme, seeks possible victims
Marian Camacho
February 25, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The FBI is looking for local businesses that may have fallen victim to an alleged workers' compensation insurance, health care insurance, and pension plan fraud scheme.
Agents say earlier this year, American Labor Alliance, or ALA, and two of its executives have been charged with mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and money laundering.
Court documents show ALA and its subsidiaries sold what they claimed to be workers' compensation coverage that in fact may not offer any coverage at all.
In addition, according to the FBI, ALA offered what it said was a retirement pension plan to clients under a variety of names that may be invalid.
The FBI is looking for businesses that purchased policies from ALA or one of its many subsidiaries nationwide to contact their state insurance regulator in order to see if the policies are valid.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scheme is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or email WCVictims@fbi.gov.
Marian Camacho
Created: February 25, 2019 12:47 PM
