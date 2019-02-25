FBI warns of fraud scheme, seeks possible victims | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

FBI warns of fraud scheme, seeks possible victims

FBI warns of fraud scheme, seeks possible victims

Marian Camacho
February 25, 2019 12:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The FBI is looking for local businesses that may have fallen victim to an alleged workers' compensation insurance, health care insurance, and pension plan fraud scheme.

Advertisement

Agents say earlier this year, American Labor Alliance, or ALA, and two of its executives have been charged with mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and money laundering.

Court documents show ALA and its subsidiaries sold what they claimed to be workers' compensation coverage that in fact may not offer any coverage at all.

In addition, according to the FBI, ALA offered what it said was a retirement pension plan to clients under a variety of names that may be invalid.

The FBI is looking for businesses that purchased policies from ALA or one of its many subsidiaries nationwide to contact their state insurance regulator in order to see if the policies are valid.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scheme is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or email WCVictims@fbi.gov.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 25, 2019 12:47 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Complaint: Driver was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer
Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified
Dominic Marquez and Derick Garcia
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Advertisement




Complaint: Driver was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer
Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified
Dominic Marquez and Derick Garcia
Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 4 to the hospital
Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 4 to the hospital
FBI warns of fraud scheme, seeks possible victims
FBI warns of fraud scheme, seeks possible victims