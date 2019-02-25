FBI warns of fraud scheme, seeks possible victims

In addition, according to the FBI, ALA offered what it said was a retirement pension plan to clients under a variety of names that may be invalid.

The FBI is looking for businesses that purchased policies from ALA or one of its many subsidiaries nationwide to contact their state insurance regulator in order to see if the policies are valid.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this scheme is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or email WCVictims@fbi.gov.