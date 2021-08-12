Free tuition this spring for some students at tribal college

TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A four-year tribal college located on the Navajo Nation is offering free tuition for the spring 2022 semester to all students who are enrolled full-time this fall and receive at least a 2.0 grade point average.

The school is also offering a 50% tuition discount and a 50% residential discount for student housing for the fall semester. Technology, student activity and admission application fees are all waived.