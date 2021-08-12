Free tuition this spring for some students at tribal college | KOB 4

Free tuition this spring for some students at tribal college

The Associated Press
Created: August 12, 2021 11:38 AM

TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A four-year tribal college located on the Navajo Nation is offering free tuition for the spring 2022 semester to all students who are enrolled full-time this fall and receive at least a 2.0 grade point average.

The school is also offering a 50% tuition discount and a 50% residential discount for student housing for the fall semester. Technology, student activity and admission application fees are all waived.

Classes begin Aug. 16 for the fall semester at Diné College, which is offering 361 online courses and 37 in-person courses.

Diné College has six campuses and two microsites across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

