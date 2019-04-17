Freshman congresswoman talks first 100 days, future endeavors

She’s also filed legislation looking to improve border security along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I am deeply concerned about the leadership in the Department of Homeland Security,” she told KOB during an interview earlier this week. “I’m also concerned about the lack of vision when it comes to border policy coming out of the administration,” she added.

During her first 100 days, Torres Small filed a bill to improve DHS’ hiring and retention strategies while criticizing the Trump administration’s plan to add pedestrian fencing to rural parts of the border.

“It’s frustrating because I think we need a real mile-by-mile analysis to look at the situation on the ground, look at those conditions and find the best way to achieve border security because we all agree our border policy is broken,” she said. “We all want to stop drugs and human traffickers from coming into the country. We just have to find the right way to do that,” Torres Small added.

Additionally, more than two-thirds of the legislation sponsored by Torres Small was co-sponsored by Republicans.

“There’s no assigned seats on the House floor but there’s definitely a place where the Republicans are and the Democrats are and so being intentional about going over there and finding folks to talk with and making sure we’re building relationships, getting up early in the morning to meet with members over breakfast – these are important things to do and it’s how you start having conversations,” she said.

Looking ahead, Torres Small said she wants to continue having conversations and work together with other lawmakers “to get the right resources in the right places” and then find ways to expand opportunities for New Mexico.

The freshman lawmaker has already announced plans to seek re-election in 2020. According to the Las Cruces Sun News, Torres Small has already raised $518,619.

Meanwhile, Republican Yvette Herrell has $285,000 on hand. Herrell lost to Torres Small during last year’s election.

She’ll also face an opponent in the primary, Chris Mathys. Mathys loaned $76,000 to his own campaign.