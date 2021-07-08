Friend keeps cross-country dream alive

“I was like well I was going to work for four more years, but honestly this sounds like a lot of fun, so I retired four years early because he actually figured out a plan to do this,” said Martin.

Their journey across America started in 2019, and they made it all the way to Huntington, Texas in 2020, but then because of a hurricane they got evacuated and Andrus, who was 97 at the time, was having some health issues.