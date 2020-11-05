Friends honor the memory of Nahje Flowers to mark 1 year since his death

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 05, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: November 05, 2020 07:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who knew Lobo football player Nahje Flowers want to keep his memory alive.
He died by suicide in 2019.
"A lot of people have compassion, but the way that he was compassionate for other people was really something that I never experienced my whole life," said Andrea Pierson, who was a friend to Flowers.
Pierson joined Latisha Flanders in honoring Flowers to mark one year since Flowers died.
"I just feel like with mental health and mental health awareness, when somebody takes their life, it's often just pushed under the rug," Flanders said. "You know, that's something that we've kind of already seen that here where nobody wants to talk about it because it's taboo."
The former football player suffered from CTC, a brain condition connected to repeated head trauma, according to the Flower family. The condition can lead to depression.
"Tish and I have been kinda struggling and trying to figure out how do we keep that impact going? He impacted us, but it can't stop there," Pierson said.
Flowers' friends say he was never big on school, until he found American Sign Language, and started working with deaf students.
They started a GoFundMe, and donated more than $3,000 to the New Mexico School for the Deaf in Flowers' name.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company