Friends honor the memory of Nahje Flowers to mark 1 year since his death

"I just feel like with mental health and mental health awareness, when somebody takes their life, it's often just pushed under the rug," Flanders said. "You know, that's something that we've kind of already seen that here where nobody wants to talk about it because it's taboo."

The former football player suffered from CTC, a brain condition connected to repeated head trauma, according to the Flower family. The condition can lead to depression.

"Tish and I have been kinda struggling and trying to figure out how do we keep that impact going? He impacted us, but it can't stop there," Pierson said.

Flowers' friends say he was never big on school, until he found American Sign Language, and started working with deaf students.

They started a GoFundMe, and donated more than $3,000 to the New Mexico School for the Deaf in Flowers' name.