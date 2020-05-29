Frustrated Gallup businesses look forward to reopening Monday

“There’s a certain amount that are frustrated. Some of them feel like, well, it’s needed and we’re doing what we can,” he said.

Bonaguidi thinks most businesses will be ready to go on Monday, but many are scrambling to get prepared.

“It’s not going to be an easy situation for businesses to open their doors and say, ‘Yeah, come on in,” he said.

Monday is June 1, and the first of the month is huge for the city. Bonaguidi says 40,000 people typically come in to shop from many nearby Native American communities.

“I expect a surge of visitors,” he said. “Even at 25% occupancy, that’s going to be a major boost for us.”

Some business owners are excited to reopen, but others will wait because they want to be extra cautious. That includes Lidio Rainalvi’s dentist office.

“You know, it’s -- cautious. We’re making sure we don’t get anybody in with high risk. Do as minimal as possible. Get them comfortable, until things kind of quiet down,” Rainalvi said.

Bill McCarthy is looking to the future. His business, the Southwest Indian Foundation, sells authentic Native American items like hand-crafted jewelry and clothing.

“I’m hopeful that we can recharge and that some of the businesses that are on the bubble can find a way to recover,” McCarthy said.

Gallup was on lockdown for nearly two weeks, a period of time that ended on May 10.

Bonaguidi says it was around that time that he saw more people staying home and social distancing.

“People started realizing -- a lot of people just did not take it seriously, and now, I think, if you look around, you’ll see people wearing masks everywhere,” he said.

Bonaguidi says the lower case numbers are a sign that the efforts are paying off. Fewer people are hospitalized, including at the high school that’s been used to house patients.

“Here it’s set up for 40 people and they only got four so that basically tells us that we can look forward to them stripping it back down,” he said.

The city has lost a million dollars a month with business down, Bonaguidi says, but he’s hopeful that there won’t be any layoffs for city employees.