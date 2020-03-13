Full Press Conference: Governor provides important information about coronavirus

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 13, 2020 04:39 PM
Created: March 13, 2020 04:22 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham provided an update Friday about the coronavirus.
During a press conference in Santa Fe, the governor announced 10 people have received a presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
She also gave out two hotline numbers.
The governor detailed numerous topics during the nearly two-hour press conference. You can watch it in its entirety by clicking on the video.
